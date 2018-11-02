Cammy Kerr insists Dundee are still up for the fight

Cammy Kerr does not expect every Dundee player to be able to reel off the club’s 1961-62 Scottish title-winning team as he can.

But just because his teammates are not as fluent in Dens Park history does not mean to say they aren’t desperate to help the club escape their current predicament. Kerr admits feelings are “raw” after another miserable experience on Wednesday night against Celtic as the side fell to a seventh consecutive home league defeat.

The lift that is often associated with a new manager has been conspicuous by its absence since Jim McIntyre’s appointment three games ago. Dundee have since lost 12 goals, including five against Brendan Rodgers’ side, and are still to score under Neil McCann’s successor. Three heavy defeats have left Dundee still sitting bottom of the table but with the chance to start rectifying the situation in the next two games against Motherwell and St Mirren.

Kerr, pictured, stresses that while confidence is clearly low there’s no sense among players, many of whom only arrived at the club in the summer, of anyone giving up. “I am not expecting everybody to be a Dundee fan when they come to this club,” said Kerr. “If I was at another club and another player was a fan [of that club] then I wouldn’t be expected to be a diehard like him.

“Everyone knows I am a Dundee fan and I probably do take it worse than most because I know what the club has been through and I know what it means to me myself.

“It means everything to me and more,” he added. “It is difficult but I am not expecting people to be diehard fans just because I am a diehard. They care for the club and that is the most important thing. As long as they are giving their all for this club then nobody is going to question them.”

Kerr’s point is that they can start proving this to sceptical fans in the coming days, starting tomorrow at Fir Park against Motherwell.

“The best thing about being a footballer is that you have always got a game to turn it around,” he said. “It sounds terrible to say it but we need to put this defeat to Celtic to the back of our heads because it has gone now.

“We get it out of the system, we are back in at the end of the week and now the preparation turns to Motherwell on Saturday.

“The boys just need to keep going that is the only thing for it,” he added. “I know the nine or ten other boys will say the same thing. I know it is hard to take. It is raw, really raw but what are you meant to do – back down?

“We are not going to back down. I know I certainly won’t and the boys in that dressing room won’t either. It is easy for me to come in and say that but I am telling you now, we are not going to back down against anyone.”