BT Sport offer for Scottish football was ‘pathetic’ - reports

BT Sport’s offer for Scottish football was “pathetic” and “derisory”, according to the Scottish Daily Mail.

BT Sport have been a hit with fans for their Scottish football coverage. Picture: SNS

In a report on Monday evening, it stated that a senior figure at the SPFL had lambasted BT Sport’s attempt to gain exclusive rights for the new TV deal starting in 2020.

Instead, it was Sky Sports who won the battle having blown the competition out of the water with a deal worth £32 million per season over the course of five years.

Despite the increased investment, Sky’s victory has proven to be highly unpopular with fans. BT Sport’s coverage was widely praised in relation to their more established counterparts at Sky.

BT Sport will cease broadcasting of Scottish football after the 2019-20 season. They have also lost the rights to the Betfred Cup, which were snapped up by Premier Sports on a five-year deal.