Brendan Rodgers warns Steven Gerrard over Rangers and management test

Brendan Rodgers has issued a warning to new Rangers boss Steven Gerrard that management is a “different sport”.

The Celtic boss, talking during the club’s pre-season trip in Austria, spoke of the start difference between being a player and the demands of a manager.

Rodgers managed Gerrard during the Northern Irishman’s spell in charge of Liverpool and the duo are due to come head-to-head on 1 September at Celtic Park.

He said: “Steven is someone that I know well, and he has decided to take his first steps into management at Rangers, and I’m sure he’ll enjoy the challenge and the test of it all. So, it will be fun.

“I think when you go into management at whatever level then, no matter what you have done or achieved as a player, once you close that door behind you as a player, then you are entering a different sport.

“As a player you are always looking after yourself and making sure that everything was okay. But as a manager you have to look after everything.

“But Stevie has got experience in terms of leadership and leading the team, so that will stand him in good stead, like you’ve seen with other captains who have gone into management positions.

“Wherever you go as a first-time manager, it is always a test, and of course he’s gone to a big club at Rangers, so that will be a test, but I’m sure it’s one he will enjoy.”

Gerrard, through being an on field leader for Liverpool for so long, will have had preparation for the demands that comes with managing Rangers.

While Celtic have played two pre-season friendlies, Gerrard will get his first taste of Ibrox on Friday in a friendly with Bury.

“A club like Liverpool can train you for that a bit,” Rodgers said. “I know that because I was the manager there and Steven has played there.

“It is when you have been in and around that pressure, in that environment, then it certainly helps when you go into another pressure situation. That is what can prepare you.

“And of course, if it’s your first job then of course it adds a little bit more to it. But that is why you make the steps into management. You have to take a step somewhere and he has decided to make that step at Rangers.”

