Brendan Rodgers set to leave Celtic with Neil Lennon to take charge - reports

Brendan Rodgers is on the verge of leaving Celtic to join Leicester City, according to the Scottish Sun

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS

The English Premier League side have made the Northern Irishman their No.1 target following the sacking of Claude Puel on Sunday.

Though it is understood that Rodgers would prefer to remain at Celtic for the rest of the season, as he looks to secure a treble treble, Leicester are reportedly insistent that any move for the Northern Irishman must take place immediately.

It would cost around £6 million in compensation for Leicester, with assistant boss Chris Davies and coach Kolo Toure also expected to join Rodgers in the Midlands.

Should the deal go through, Celtic are expected to turn to Neil Lennon to take the side on an interim basis.

A former captain and manager of the Parkhead side, Lennon could be in charge as soon as the trip to Tynecastle tomorrow evening. If not, his first game could well see him return to Easter Road as Celtic take on Hibs in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

Lennon left his role as Hibs boss last month after two-and-a-half years with the Edinburgh club.