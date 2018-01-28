Brendan Rodgers questions whether Scottish referees know the rules

Have your say

Brendan Rodgers has criticised the standard of refereeing in Scotland - asking whether officials actually know the rules.

The Celtic boss was speaking ahead of his side’s clash with Hearts at Celtic Park on Tuesday evening.

The last time the teams met, Craig Levein’s men ran out 4-0 winners to end Rodgers’ unbeaten run in domestic football.

According to the Northern Irishman, the opening goal in that encounter, scored by 16-year-old Harry Cochrane, should not have been allowed to stand after Don Cowie ran across the penalty box while a goal kick was being taken.

He also grumbled about a decision made by an assistant referee in the recent 2-1 triumph over Partick Thistle.

Rodgers said: “The last one was a game where absolutely nothing went right for us at all.

“We didn’t play well, we obviously conceded the first goal - which the linesman wasn’t so good on which gave them a head start.

“Don Cowie has taken a corner from the other side. Craig Gordon, not thinking he can ever get there, is on his line to take the goal kick, makes the pass and Don comes running through the box.

“The linesman is looking right at it. But instead of ordering a retake says play on.

“After that there’s no excuse, we give the ball away and they score.

“Then there’s the one the other night, Leigh Griffiths at a throw-in and it’s given offside.

“It’s incredible - it makes me wonder if the officials know the rules.”

