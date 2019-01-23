Brendan Rodgers confirms Maryan Shved link despite saying Celtic have ‘a million wingers’

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has sought to distance himself from the club’s pursuit of Ukrainian winger Maryan Shved, stating that the 21-year-old would be loaned out immediately on being recruited from Karpaty Lviv in a proposed £1.75 million deal.

Following his side’s 4-0 victory over St Mirren, which put the champions clear of the chasing pack, a point to the good of Kilmarnock who have leapfrogged Rangers into second place, the Northern Irishman remarked archly that his team had “about a million wingers and don’t need another one” and was “not one that will help us now”.

On a night when Rodgers expressed his delight over on-loan West Bromwich Albion forward Oliver Burke claiming a double, and revealed Scott Bain would be given a run after being preferred was in goal to Craig Gordon, the Celtic manager gave every impression he would not be pre-occupied by the transfer of Shved.

“The club have been in contact with Maryan’s representatives and he’s a talented young player for the future,” said Rodgers. “They’ll look to get the deal done and he’ll probably be out on loan and come into the club in the summer. I haven’t seen a great deal of him. It’s something that’s come to the club through circumstance and he’s been watched and looked at, but I can’t say I know a great deal about him.

“But what I have seen he’s a talent and someone who will probably benefit the club in the future. We’ve got about a million wingers and don’t need another one but he’s a talent and in the summer we’ll probably lose wingers and he’ll look to come in. It’s an opportunity for the club to sign a young, talented player but not one that will probably help us now.”

Rodgers refused to place too much store in the turn of events that led to Kilmarnock swapping places with Rangers in second place by dint of their victory at Rugby Park. “This is our first game of the second part of the season, so there’s a long way to go and my concentration is purely on ourselves and we’ve got our rhythm back quickly,” said the Celtic manager, who expects Dedryck Boyata to return at the weekend after missing out with a tight groin last night.

“It was good for Oliver getting his first goals for the club, Timothy [Weah] coming on and young Ewan Henderson who I believe is a big talent and it was a beautiful pass for Timothy to finish.”

Meanwhile, St Mirren boss Oran Kearney refused to be panicked by dropping to bottom place in the Premiership after relegation rivals Dundee’s win at Tynecastle. “The last thing I am going to be looking at is looking at scores. I can’t control what Dundee do, what Hearts and Hibs do,” he said.