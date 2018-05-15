Atletico Madrid to scout Celtic’s Kieran Tierney at Cup final

Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney is on the radar of Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and will be scouted at this weekend’s Scottish Cup final against Motherwell.

Representatives of the Europa League finalists will attend the game at Hampden before deciding whether to make a bid, according to reports.

The left-back made his Celtic debut in 2015 and has already won three Scottish Premiership titles as well as being named PFA Scotland young player of the year for the last three years in a row. He also has Scottish Cup and League Cup medals.

The 20 year old, whose Celtic contract runs until 2023, has nine Scotland caps and has been linked with English Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth this week with a fee as high as £20million quoted.