Artur Boruc: I enjoyed my relationship with the Rangers fans

Former Celtic goalkeeper Artur Boruc insists the animosity directed towards him by the Rangers support during his time in Glasgow made him feel “alive”.

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from England, Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk

The Polish international - dubbed the Holy Goalie by the Parkhead crowd - spent five years as a controversial figure between the sticks at Celtic Park.

He enraged the Rangers crowd during an Old Firm match in early 2006 for making a number of gestures towards the Rangers end, including blessing himself. He would later receive a police caution for the incident.

This contributed to him becoming a figure of ire for the Ibrox faithful until his exit in 2010.

Speaking to football magazine Mundial, the 37-year-old, currently with Bournemouth, said: “I didn’t realise before I came to Celtic that there was a religious aspect to the rivalry, I didn’t expect it.

“But I did enjoy the relationship I had with the Rangers fans, to be honest, it kind of makes you feel alive, makes you feel like the things you’re doing makes them go insane. I did enjoy that.

“Those kind of games brought out the best in me. You didn’t have anything to lose in a way. You don’t worry about anything, you just try to live in the moment and make the best saves you can, and that’s what was always good about it.”

READ MORE - Olivier Ntcham emerges as key man in Celtic midfield hub