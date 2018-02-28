All Scottish Premiership games on Wednesday night called off

Have your say

All three matches in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening have been called off.

League leaders Celtic were due to host Dundee, while third place Aberdeen and fourth place Hibs were also supposed to be in action against Motherwell and Hamilton, respectively.

The decision was made just after 9am this morning in light of the severe weather across most of Scotland and travel warnings issued by the police.

A new date for all three matches will be issued in due course.

