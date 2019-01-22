Aberdeen join Hibs in pursuit of Celtic winger Lewis Morgan - reports

Aberdeen will battle it out with Hibs to sign Celtic winger Lewis Morgan on loan until the end of the season, according to the Daily Record.

Lewis Morgan will be allowed to leave Celtic in the January window. Picture: SNS

The Ladbrokes Premiership leaders will allow the 22-year-old to leave in January so he can gain first-team experience.

Aberdeen are looking to improve their play in the wide areas after poor performance from both Gary Mackay-Steven and Niall McGinn in Saturday’s disappointing 1-1 draw with League One Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup.

Hibs have been linked with a move for Morgan since the beginning of January as they look to add to their options on the wing with Manchester City loanee Thomas Agyepong having been injury-prone since his summer move.

Hull City are also in the hunt for the former St Mirren wide man.