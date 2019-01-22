Aberdeen join Hibs in pursuit of Celtic winger Lewis Morgan - reports

Aberdeen will battle it out with Hibs to sign Celtic winger Lewis Morgan on loan until the end of the season, according to the Daily Record.

READ MORE - How the Scottish Premiership would look based on away results - and there are a number of surprises

Lewis Morgan will be allowed to leave Celtic in the January window. Picture: SNS

The Ladbrokes Premiership leaders will allow the 22-year-old to leave in January so he can gain first-team experience.

Aberdeen are looking to improve their play in the wide areas after poor performance from both Gary Mackay-Steven and Niall McGinn in Saturday’s disappointing 1-1 draw with League One Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup.

Hibs have been linked with a move for Morgan since the beginning of January as they look to add to their options on the wing with Manchester City loanee Thomas Agyepong having been injury-prone since his summer move.

Hull City are also in the hunt for the former St Mirren wide man.