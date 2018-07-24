Aberdeen fail in bid to sign former Hibs striker Eoin Doyle

Aberdeen have failed in a bid to sign former Hibs striker Eoin Doyle, according to the Scottish Sun.

READ MORE - Kris Commons criticises Celtic over their approach for John McGinn

Eoin Doyle played at Easter Road for 18 months during Pat Fenlon's reign. Picture: Jane Barlow

The Dons agreed a fee of £300,000 with the player’s club Preston North End. However, the two parties were unable to agree to terms on a contract.

Peterborough United also had a bid accepted but they too failed to provide Doyle with an offer good enough to persuade him to leave.

In addition to his spell at Preston, the Irishman has also played for Chesterfield, Cardiff City, Portsmouth and Oldham since leaving Easter Road in the summer of 2013. In 18 months at Hibs he netted 14 goals in 57 games.

Aberdeen will now turn their attentions back to former Motherwell striker Louis Moult. The Dons had a bid rejected for the player last summer before he moved down south and will attempt to bring up back to Scotland on a loan deal.

READ MORE - Done deal: Simon Murray completes switch from Hibs to Bidvest Wits