Aberdeen eye Celtic midfielder as they hope to conclude Lewis Morgan deal

Derek McInnes is hopeful of concluding a deal to sign Lewis Morgan before the end of the January transfer window, according to the Daily Record.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Hibs job ‘interests’ national team boss | Rangers manager braced for bids | Celtic set to unveil signing

Jonny Hayes was nominated for the 'PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year in 2017 before his summer move to Celtic. Picture: John Devlin

The Aberdeen manager has held talks with the player and believes he’s done enough to convince him that Pittodrie is the ideal place to see out this season.

Morgan is available for a loan deal in the January transfer window, though Celtic are reportedly unwilling to send him back to former club St Mirren or to Easter Road, with Hibs having been credited with an interest throughout the month.

The 22-year-old has played 13 times for Celtic this season but has started only once.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen are looking at the possibility of re-signing former winger Jonny Hayes.

The Irishman moved to Celtic in the summer of 2017 for an undisclosed fee but broke his leg midway through his first season and has featured only seven times this campaign.

A loan would not be possible if the deal for Morgan goes through, as Premiership sides are only allowed one loan player from another top flight club at the same time.

It remains to be seen whether Hayes is willing to take a significant pay cut to return to the north east.