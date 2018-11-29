Aberdeen defender Shay Logan: I have no problem against Rangers

Shay Logan has broken his silence on the leaked Snapchat controversy that saw the Aberdeen defender anger supporters of Ladbrokes Premiership rivals Rangers.

Aberdeen defender Shay Logan looks ahead to the Betfred Cup final against Celtic. Picture: SNS

The right-back was filmed saying “f*** the Rangers” by a friend as the two were travelling in a car.

This prompted Dons boss Derek McInnes to warn the player about his conduct and the company he keeps.

Logan, though, insists his friend was not the one responsible after someone downloaded the clip from his friend’s Snapchat account and shared on social media.

He also insists the comment was nothing other than harmless “banter” between friends and that he doesn’t have a problem with Rangers.

He told the Evening Express: “The Snapchat thing, it was my friend it was leaked from who is a big Rangers fan. We have banter all the time but it is just one of those things that it got out there.

“People will always try to see the bad in it, whereas there was nothing bad in it.

“I have no problem against anyone. It is not in my nature to do that. People may think I do, but I actually don’t.

“It was just a thing that escalated and I am sorry if it offended anybody or anybody took it the wrong way.

“But for me, if you see that you can see it is two friends having a bit of banter and that is it.

“Everybody who knows me understands that I literally have nothing against any club or any player.”