Aberdeen 4 - 1 Hibs: How the Hibs players rated

Every Hibs player rated out of ten as they lost 4-1 to Aberdeen.

• READ MORE: Aberdeen 4 - 1 Hibs: Mackay-Steven nets treble in thumping win

Ofir Marciano - 5

Will be looking back at the crucial second goal and feeling he should have done a lot better, only diverting the ball into the goal via the post.

Efe Ambrose - 4

He has been excellent for the majority of the season but struggled against Gary Mackay-Steven. His afternoon summed up when a poor touch allowed Mackay-Steven to pounce and extend the lead before half time.

Darren McGregor - 4

Looked sluggish in the first half before being replaced at half time. Did not support Ambrose enough against Mackay-Steven and was nutmegged prior to the second goal

Paul Hanlon - 6

Tried in vain to hold the back line together. Dealt with the threat of Stevie May relatively easy.

Lewis Stevenson - 6

Was up against Adam Rooney and had a comfortable afternoon. Struggled to get forward such was Aberdeen’s dominance.

• READ MORE: Cowdenbeath would have defeated us, says Hibs boss Neil Lennon

Marvin Bartley - 4

Unsurprisingly hooked at half-time, nowhere near his destructive self, offering little protection and at times reluctant in the challenge.

Dylan McGeouch - 5

Was steamrollered by the powerful qualities of Graeme Shinnie and caught sleeping for the opening goal. Did not get his foot on the ball and gain control of midfield at any time.

John McGinn - 5

As low a mark McGinn will receive this season. A big drop in his usual high standards. Was constantly pressed and dispossessed as he tried to squirm through the transition.

Brandon Barker - 6

Shackled by Shay Logan when wide but was more involved through the middle. As against Rangers he was the most likely to make something happen for Hibs.

• READ MORE: Neil Lennon: Signing Brandon Barker is a ‘pipe dream’

Martin Boyle - 5

Ineffective and largely anonymous, both wide and supporting Simon Murray. Did provide the cross for Anthony Stokes’ consolation.

Simon Murray - 5

Barely got a sniff of the ball, isolated in attack, but did little to trouble the Aberdeen defence or make their afternoon uncomfortable in anyway. Was unfortunate not to win a second half penalty.

Substitutes

Steven Whittaker - 5

Was nowhere near Mackay-Steven for Aberdeen’s fourth.

Anthony Stokes - 6

Netted a double-deflected consolation.

Oli Shaw - 6

Spun nicely to create an opening.

• READ MORE: Rumour Mill: Newcastle interested in Celtic target | Murty considers recalling Rangers loan players | Celtic target English defender