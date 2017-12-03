Aberdeen 1 - 2 Rangers: How the players rated on each side

Ratings out of ten for every player involved in Rangers’ 2-1 victory at Pittodrie.

READ MORE - Aberdeen 1 - 2 Rangers: Ten-man Gers win Dons double-header

ABERDEEN

Joe Lewis - 8

Couldn’t do much at either goal and made a cracking save from Kenny Miller at 1-0.

Shay Logan - 6

Better than he was on Wednesday but still not doing enough to influence the attack. Also part of a defence which switched off at Josh Windass’ goal.

Scott McKenna - 7

The most impressive member of the Aberdeen defence. Made a number of key challenges.

Anthony O’Connor - 6

Like Logan, he was guilty of letting his concentration slip at Rangers’ second as Windass got the run on him.

Andy Considine - 6

Showed enthusiasm for trying to contribute to the attack in his forays forward, but lacked that little bit of quality and was replaced.

Kenny McLean - 5

Really poor performance from Aberdeen’s best player on Wednesday. Largely kept it to negligible sideways passing and even struggled to complete those.

Graeme Shinnie - 5

Allowed Jason Holt to get goal-side of him and then conceded the foul which would become Rangers’ opener. Again he was outperformed by Jason Holt and Ryan Jack.

Greg Stewart - 7

Largely anonymous on the right but much better in the second period when he was allowed to roam in central areas.

Stevie May - 6

The striker worked deeper in the No.10 role. Had a couple of moments where he threatened before being forced off through injury.

Scott Wright - 5

Got himself involved in the play but was guilty too often of easily giving up possession. Deservedly looked.

Adam Rooney - 5

Missed the target with a couple of first-half chances. Passed up a late opportunity after being found with a Frank Ross cross, though he would have been flagged offside.

SUBS

Frank Ross - 8 - Played well before and after his excellent free-kick found the back of the net.

Nicky Maynard - 5 - Went on in place of May but didn’t do much to trouble the away defence.

Daniel Harvie - 6 - Another who failed to provide the spark needed to ignite the attack.

READ MORE - Five things we learned from Aberdeen 1 - 2 Rangers

RANGERS

Wes Foderingham - 5

Should have done better at Aberdeen’s goal as the ball hit him right in the palm of his hand. Also looked shaky from crosses.

James Tavernier - 8

Played his part in the build-up to both goals and defended excellently against Scott Wright.

David Bates - 8

Brought back into the side for the first-time since Progres Niederkorn and acquitted himself well. Rock solid in the air.

Danny Wilson - 7

Scored the opener with a terrific header before being forced off at half-time.

Declan John - 7

A little quiet going forward than we’re used to from the roving left-back, but did sling in the cross for Wilson to open the scoring.

Ross McCrorie - 8

Starred again in front of the back four. Composed in possession and broke up his share of Aberdeen attacks.

Jason Holt - 8

Buzzed about everywhere once again. Drew the foul which led to Rangers opening the scoring.

Ryan Jack - 6

Was excelling in the middle of the park until a red card for a dangerous tackle on Stevie May ended his afternoon.

Carlos Pena - 6

Picked up good pockets of space and almost had an assist after playing through Kenny Miller. Didn’t do enough in possession overall, though.

Kenny Miller - 6

Great work rate and movement as usual, though was guilty too often of surrendering possession.

Josh Windass - 8

Just like Wednesday, he caused Aberdeen all sorts of problems around the final third. Netted what would prove to be the winner.

SUBS

Fabio Cardoso - 7 - Cleared a late Greg Stewart effort off the line

Daniel Candeias - 7 - Put in the cross for Windass to net Rangers’ second.

Eduardo Herrera - n/a - On in injury time

READ MORE - SPFL sponsors Ladbrokes draw criticism over Derek McInnes tweet