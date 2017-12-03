Aberdeen 1 - 2 Rangers: How the players rated on each side

Ratings out of ten for every player involved in Rangers’ 2-1 victory at Pittodrie.
ABERDEEN
Joe Lewis - 8
Couldn’t do much at either goal and made a cracking save from Kenny Miller at 1-0.
Shay Logan - 6
Better than he was on Wednesday but still not doing enough to influence the attack. Also part of a defence which switched off at Josh Windass’ goal.
Scott McKenna - 7
The most impressive member of the Aberdeen defence. Made a number of key challenges.
Anthony O’Connor - 6
Like Logan, he was guilty of letting his concentration slip at Rangers’ second as Windass got the run on him.
Andy Considine - 6
Showed enthusiasm for trying to contribute to the attack in his forays forward, but lacked that little bit of quality and was replaced.
Kenny McLean - 5
Really poor performance from Aberdeen’s best player on Wednesday. Largely kept it to negligible sideways passing and even struggled to complete those.
Graeme Shinnie - 5
Allowed Jason Holt to get goal-side of him and then conceded the foul which would become Rangers’ opener. Again he was outperformed by Jason Holt and Ryan Jack.
Greg Stewart - 7
Largely anonymous on the right but much better in the second period when he was allowed to roam in central areas.
Stevie May - 6
The striker worked deeper in the No.10 role. Had a couple of moments where he threatened before being forced off through injury.
Scott Wright - 5
Got himself involved in the play but was guilty too often of easily giving up possession. Deservedly looked.
Adam Rooney - 5
Missed the target with a couple of first-half chances. Passed up a late opportunity after being found with a Frank Ross cross, though he would have been flagged offside.
SUBS
Frank Ross - 8 - Played well before and after his excellent free-kick found the back of the net.
Nicky Maynard - 5 - Went on in place of May but didn’t do much to trouble the away defence.
Daniel Harvie - 6 - Another who failed to provide the spark needed to ignite the attack.
RANGERS
Wes Foderingham - 5
Should have done better at Aberdeen’s goal as the ball hit him right in the palm of his hand. Also looked shaky from crosses.
James Tavernier - 8
Played his part in the build-up to both goals and defended excellently against Scott Wright.
David Bates - 8
Brought back into the side for the first-time since Progres Niederkorn and acquitted himself well. Rock solid in the air.
Danny Wilson - 7
Scored the opener with a terrific header before being forced off at half-time.
Declan John - 7
A little quiet going forward than we’re used to from the roving left-back, but did sling in the cross for Wilson to open the scoring.
Ross McCrorie - 8
Starred again in front of the back four. Composed in possession and broke up his share of Aberdeen attacks.
Jason Holt - 8
Buzzed about everywhere once again. Drew the foul which led to Rangers opening the scoring.
Ryan Jack - 6
Was excelling in the middle of the park until a red card for a dangerous tackle on Stevie May ended his afternoon.
Carlos Pena - 6
Picked up good pockets of space and almost had an assist after playing through Kenny Miller. Didn’t do enough in possession overall, though.
Kenny Miller - 6
Great work rate and movement as usual, though was guilty too often of surrendering possession.
Josh Windass - 8
Just like Wednesday, he caused Aberdeen all sorts of problems around the final third. Netted what would prove to be the winner.
SUBS
Fabio Cardoso - 7 - Cleared a late Greg Stewart effort off the line
Daniel Candeias - 7 - Put in the cross for Windass to net Rangers’ second.
Eduardo Herrera - n/a - On in injury time
