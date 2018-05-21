A strong Rangers would be ‘remarkably good’ for Celtic - Martin O’Neill

Martin O’Neill believes his old club Celtic will only benefit from a genuine challenge from Rangers.

READ MORE - Rangers’ title credentials not worth talking about – Brendan Rodgers

Martin O'Neill was back at Celtic Park on Sunday as his Republic of Ireland side battled the hosts in Scott Brown's testimonial. Picture: Getty

The former Hoops boss was speaking after Scott Brown’s testimonial match, where O’Neill’s Republic of Ireland side squared off against the double treble winners.

He feels the hiring of Steven Gerrard as Rangers manager will see the Ibrox club improve dramatically on the park.

And if they do, Celtic will respond in kind.

He said: “It would be nice if Rangers could get stronger and that seems as if it might be on the cards. A good, strong Rangers side is good for the league and it would be remarkably good for Celtic.”

“There doesn’t seem domestically any resting of laurels here. If that competition gets stronger I think Celtic will rise to it.

“If they [Rangers] are in a position to delve into a transfer market and get some decent players then that will be a little reminder to Celtic.”

READ MORE - Agent explains why Michael O’Halloran watched Cup final in Celtic end