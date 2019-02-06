7 contracts Scottish clubs should be looking to extend before it becomes too late

In football we’re often so focused on what’s right in front of us that we miss what could happen further down the road. This is true of fans, the media and even the clubs themselves.

Peter Haring has excelled for Hearts this season. Picture: SNS

When it comes to contract negotiations, it becomes of paramount importance to get a deal done when a player is entering the final year of their deal, though this is not the ideal time to do so.

Because once the counter starts ticking down from 12 months, the player’s peak value has already passed. Anyone bidding for them will know they can make a pre-contract move in six months, where they can try and convince the team to give their star up for a pittance before he’s lost for nothing in the summer.

If a club want to ensure they are fairly compensated for a prized asset leaving, or to dissuade him from thinking about going in the first place, then you want at least 18 months left on the deal.

So while there are a host of stars currently on expiring deals which should concern their clubs - Graeme Shinnie, Steven Naismith, Craig Halkett, Jake Hastie, Tony Watt, to name but a few - they aren’t the only ones that deserve attention sooner rather than later.

Joe Lewis (Aberdeen)

At 31 years of age, Lewis still has plenty of miles left on the clock as a goalkeeper. He’s extended his contract once, in the summer of 2017, and could be convinced into doing so again as he’s enjoying the best football of his career at Pittodrie. His past frustration at sitting on the bench (or being loaned out) at Cardiff for four years should play in the Dons favour. They should make that count.

Peter Haring (Hearts)

The Austrian was signed as the club’s third-rated centre-back but quickly became their best midfielder after excellent form in the opening half of the season. His suitability at the position in the British game is there for all to see. He’s all-action to extreme levels, capable of both disrupting opponents and influencing attacks. Championship clubs will start sniffing around if a new deal doesn’t materialise before the summer.

Uche Ikpeazu (Hearts)

Strike while he forgets how good he is. Ikpeazu was in terrific form earlier in the season and seemed like the real X-factor that had vaulted Hearts from also-rans into Premiership contenders. We’ve since learned that Naismith was the real MVP (to paraphrase Kevin Durrant) as Ikpeazu has been forced to sit out four months with a foot injury. If he returns and begins ragdolling defenders again like he did back in August and September, he may begin dreaming of a more lucrative move. Hearts should move to tie him down now.

Stephen O’Donnell (Kilmarnock)

O’Donnell was OK enough at Luton Town following his move south from Partick Thistle, but nothing compared to the kind of form he’s been in since Steve Clarke walked through at the door at Rugby Park. Not only has he become one of the best right-backs in the country, he’s also developed into a full Scotland international. Teams down south may be put off by the fact he didn’t exactly stand out in League Two, but it won’t dissuade the Old Firm from calling if they’re impressed enough - and we all know one of them could really use a long-term solution at right-back.

Liam Kelly (Livingston)

It was hard to know what to make of Kelly when he first signed for Livingston this summer, seeing as the highest level he’d previously played at was Scotland’s League One. But if there were any doubters, he’s certainly proven them wrong. Having earned some Scotland buzz earlier this campaign, Livingston should sell him on the fact that a club where he’s certainly to play every week, at the top flight of Scottish football, while he continues to develop is the best place for him.

Zander Clark (St Johnstone)

We’re very goalkeeper heavy in this list. St Johnstone should deliver Clark a similar pitch to the one Livingston give to Kelly: you’re young (for a keeper), you need to play, people are already touting you for Scotland, and you’re undeniably our No.1. Clark’s choice when it comes to his next career move is even more vital than Kelly’s. At 26 he’s four years older and this has been his first season as the definitive first name down on the teamsheet.

Matty Kennedy (St Johnstone)

Tony Watt was the Saints attacker who attracted headlines after he signed on in the summer, but while the former Celtic man has been a strong addition, it’s arguably the former Kilmarnock and Hibs winger who’s had the biggest impact, especially since he’s been moved into the second striker role. Incredibly, McDiarmid Park is the tenth club of the 24-year-old’s career. He needs the stability and St Johnstone need his talents. Let’s make this relationship a long one.