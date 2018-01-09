68 key statistics from the Scottish Premiership season so far

With the Ladbrokes Premiership now in its winter break, we’ve decided to take a look at some of the season’s key statistics so far.
The raw data confirms some suspicions but also throws up the odd surprising revelation.
For example, league leaders Celtic top the charts in terms of goals scored but it is not a Hoops player who is at the summit of the scoring or assist charts.
And - despite Brendan Rodgers’ men extending last season’s incredible unbeaten run to 69 games before last month’s defeat to Hearts - the Parkhead men are not even in the top three when it comes to this term’s longest winning streaks.
And the mid-term report card will also back up Hibernian boss Neil Lennon’s complaints after he recently protested about the number of fouls dished out to star midfielder John McGinn and the rest of his squad.
TEAM STATS
Longest winning streak: 4 games - Aberdeen, Hibernian and Rangers
Longest unbeaten streak: 17 - Celtic
Longest losing streak: 6 - Hamilton
Longest run without a win: 9 - Partick Thistle and Ross County
Best home record: Celtic - played 11, won 7, drew 4, lost 0, scored 26, conceded 7
Best away record: Celtic - played 11, won 8, drew 2, lost 1, scored 22, conceded 8
Worst home record: Ross County - played 11, won 2, drew 3, lost 6, scored 12, conceded 18
Worst away record: Partick Thistle - played 11, won 0, drew 3, lost 8, scored 4, conceded 23
Most points gained from losing positions: 14 - Hibernian
Most points dropped from winning positions: 14 - Hamilton and Ross County
Fastest goal: 0:53 - Aberdeen (Kenny McLean v Kilmarnock)
Latest goal: 94:06 - Kilmarnock (Christopher Burke v Rangers)
Most goals (non-penalties and own goals): 46 - Celtic
Most yellow cards: 55 - Hearts
Most red cards: 5 - Hearts
Most own goals: 2 - St Johnstone
Most successful penalties: 5 - Hamilton
Most penalty awards: 7 - Dundee
Fewest penalty awards: 1 - Kilmarnock and Celtic
Most offsides: 57 - Partick Thistle and Hibs
Fewest offsides: 24 - Aberdeen
Most shots: 439 - Celtic
Fewest shots: 180 - Partick Thistle
Most corners: 172 - Hibernian
Most saves: 68 - Dundee
Most shots blocked: 17 - Dundee
Most clearances: 130 - Ross County
Most crosses: 466 - Motherwell
Fewest crosses: 297 - Hearts
Most fouls committed: 323 - Hearts
Most fouled suffered: 311 - Hibernian
Fewest fouled suffered: 194 - Partick Thistle
Most possession: 66.3 per cent - Celtic
Least possession: 42.4 per cent - St Johnstone
Most substitutions: 66 - Ross County
Fewest substitutions: 53 - Kilmarnock
Youngest team: 24.8 - Dundee and Motherwell
Oldest team: 28.4 - St Johnstone
Most passes: 13,902 - Celtic
Fewest passes: 5856 - St Johnstone
PLAYER STATS
Most goals: 10 - Alfredo Morelos, Rangers
Most bookings: 10 - Graeme Shinnie, Aberdeen
Most dismissals: 4* - Ryan Jack, Rangers (* Two were later rescinded)
Most subbed off: 13 - Stevie May, Aberdeen
Most subbed on: 17 - Eduardo Herrera, Rangers
Most offsides: 23 - Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) and Simon Murray (Hibs)
Most saves: 72 - Tomas Cerny, Partick Thistle
Most saves per 90 mins: 4.44 - Scott Bain (Dundee and Hibs)
Most blocks: 6 - Paul Hanlon, Hibernian
Most clearances: 40 - Christophe Berra, Hearts
Most interceptions: 182 - Marcus Fraser, Ross County
Most interceptions per 90 mins: 8.61 - Darren McGregor, Hibs
Most crosses: 141 - Daniel Candeias, Rangers
Most crosses per 90 mins: 9.16 - Elliott Frear, Motherwell
Best crossing accuracy: 48.65 per cent - Greg Taylor, Kilmarnock
Most passes: 1512 - Scott Brown, Celtic
Most assists: 6 - Daniel Candeias, Rangers
Most assists per 90 mins: 0.91 - Moussa Dembele, Celtic
Most shots: 70 - Anthony Stokes, Hibernian
Most headed shots: 15 - Alfredo Morelos, Rangers
Most shots from outside area: 37 - Faissal El Bakhtaoui, Dundee
Most shots per 90 mins: 4.67 - Leigh Griffiths, Celtic
Most fouls: 47 - Alfredo Morelos, Rangers
Most fouls per 90 mins: 3.22 - Sofien Moussa, Dundee
Most fouled: 62 - John McGinn, Hibernian
Most aerial duels: 282 - Kris Boyd, Kilmarnock
Most aerial duels per 90 mins: 19.64 - Alex Fisher, Motherwell
Best aerial duel percentage: 80 - Kristoffer Ajer, Celtic