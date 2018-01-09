68 key statistics from the Scottish Premiership season so far

Have your say

With the Ladbrokes Premiership now in its winter break, we’ve decided to take a look at some of the season’s key statistics so far.

The raw data confirms some suspicions but also throws up the odd surprising revelation.

For example, league leaders Celtic top the charts in terms of goals scored but it is not a Hoops player who is at the summit of the scoring or assist charts.

And - despite Brendan Rodgers’ men extending last season’s incredible unbeaten run to 69 games before last month’s defeat to Hearts - the Parkhead men are not even in the top three when it comes to this term’s longest winning streaks.

And the mid-term report card will also back up Hibernian boss Neil Lennon’s complaints after he recently protested about the number of fouls dished out to star midfielder John McGinn and the rest of his squad.

TEAM STATS

Longest winning streak: 4 games - Aberdeen, Hibernian and Rangers

Longest unbeaten streak: 17 - Celtic

Longest losing streak: 6 - Hamilton

Longest run without a win: 9 - Partick Thistle and Ross County

Best home record: Celtic - played 11, won 7, drew 4, lost 0, scored 26, conceded 7

Best away record: Celtic - played 11, won 8, drew 2, lost 1, scored 22, conceded 8

Worst home record: Ross County - played 11, won 2, drew 3, lost 6, scored 12, conceded 18

Worst away record: Partick Thistle - played 11, won 0, drew 3, lost 8, scored 4, conceded 23

Most points gained from losing positions: 14 - Hibernian

Most points dropped from winning positions: 14 - Hamilton and Ross County

Fastest goal: 0:53 - Aberdeen (Kenny McLean v Kilmarnock)

Latest goal: 94:06 - Kilmarnock (Christopher Burke v Rangers)

Most goals (non-penalties and own goals): 46 - Celtic

Most yellow cards: 55 - Hearts

Most red cards: 5 - Hearts

Most own goals: 2 - St Johnstone

Most successful penalties: 5 - Hamilton

Most penalty awards: 7 - Dundee

Fewest penalty awards: 1 - Kilmarnock and Celtic

Most offsides: 57 - Partick Thistle and Hibs

Fewest offsides: 24 - Aberdeen

Most shots: 439 - Celtic

Fewest shots: 180 - Partick Thistle

Most corners: 172 - Hibernian

Most saves: 68 - Dundee

Most shots blocked: 17 - Dundee

Most clearances: 130 - Ross County

Most crosses: 466 - Motherwell

Fewest crosses: 297 - Hearts

Most fouls committed: 323 - Hearts

Most fouled suffered: 311 - Hibernian

Fewest fouled suffered: 194 - Partick Thistle

Most possession: 66.3 per cent - Celtic

Least possession: 42.4 per cent - St Johnstone

Most substitutions: 66 - Ross County

Fewest substitutions: 53 - Kilmarnock

Youngest team: 24.8 - Dundee and Motherwell

Oldest team: 28.4 - St Johnstone

Most passes: 13,902 - Celtic

Fewest passes: 5856 - St Johnstone

PLAYER STATS

Most goals: 10 - Alfredo Morelos, Rangers

Most bookings: 10 - Graeme Shinnie, Aberdeen

Most dismissals: 4* - Ryan Jack, Rangers (* Two were later rescinded)

Most subbed off: 13 - Stevie May, Aberdeen

Most subbed on: 17 - Eduardo Herrera, Rangers

Most offsides: 23 - Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) and Simon Murray (Hibs)

Most saves: 72 - Tomas Cerny, Partick Thistle

Most saves per 90 mins: 4.44 - Scott Bain (Dundee and Hibs)

Most blocks: 6 - Paul Hanlon, Hibernian

Most clearances: 40 - Christophe Berra, Hearts

Most interceptions: 182 - Marcus Fraser, Ross County

Most interceptions per 90 mins: 8.61 - Darren McGregor, Hibs

Most crosses: 141 - Daniel Candeias, Rangers

Most crosses per 90 mins: 9.16 - Elliott Frear, Motherwell

Best crossing accuracy: 48.65 per cent - Greg Taylor, Kilmarnock

Most passes: 1512 - Scott Brown, Celtic

Most assists: 6 - Daniel Candeias, Rangers

Most assists per 90 mins: 0.91 - Moussa Dembele, Celtic

Most shots: 70 - Anthony Stokes, Hibernian

Most headed shots: 15 - Alfredo Morelos, Rangers

Most shots from outside area: 37 - Faissal El Bakhtaoui, Dundee

Most shots per 90 mins: 4.67 - Leigh Griffiths, Celtic

Most fouls: 47 - Alfredo Morelos, Rangers

Most fouls per 90 mins: 3.22 - Sofien Moussa, Dundee

Most fouled: 62 - John McGinn, Hibernian

Most aerial duels: 282 - Kris Boyd, Kilmarnock

Most aerial duels per 90 mins: 19.64 - Alex Fisher, Motherwell

Best aerial duel percentage: 80 - Kristoffer Ajer, Celtic