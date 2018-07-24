5 new signings to look out for when Scottish Premiership gets underway

Most Ladbrokes Premiership clubs have been busy in the transfer market this summer.

READ MORE - Nine things Rangers fans should know about Connor Goldson

Hibs midfielder Stevie Mallan. Picture: SNS

Here, Andy Newport identifies five new players to look out for when the action begins.

Connor Goldson (Rangers)

Steven Gerrard’s number one priority when he took over at Ibrox this summer was plugging the hole in Rangers’ leaky defence. The Light Blues shipped more goals than any other top-six side last term but the former Liverpool and England skipper hopes he has solved the problem with the signing of Goldson from Brighton. The £3million fee required to lure the 25-year-old to Glasgow is the biggest sum the Light Blues have splashed out in recent memory but on initial viewing of his steady displays alongside fellow new recruit Nikola Katic in Gers’ Europa League qualifiers, it looks to be money well spent.

Lewis Morgan (Celtic)

He ran the show for St Mirren as the Buddies romped to the Ladbrokes Championship crown last season - now the challenge for the new Scotland cap is to prove he can cut it with Brendan Rodgers’ double treble winners in the top flight. The Parkhead boss has certainly got faith in the 21-year-old and handed him his Hoops debut against Alashkert last week but it remains to be seen if Rodgers will decide that Morgan is best off staying at Celtic Park this term or whether he might get more valuable experience by heading out on loan.

READ MORE - Five things Hibs fans should know about new signing Stevie Mallan

Stevie Mallan (Hibernian)

Another Saints youth product but unlike his old team-mate Morgan, Mallan has doubters to prove wrong. He hoped a £300,000 move to Barnsley last summer would propel him towards Scotland honours but he struggled to make the grade at Oakwell and has been forced to return north of the border after making just nine appearances for the Tykes. However, he has hit the ground running at Easter Road with four goals in his first two Europa League outings and if he can carry that on, a call-up from Alex McLeish could be on the horizon.

Tony Watt (St Johnstone)

So much was expected of the former Celtic striker after he helped the Hoops stun Barcelona in the Champions League back in 2012. But since then things have hardly gone to plan for the 24-year-old. Watt is now onto his 10th club after making the move to Perth. But boss Tommy Wright specialises in giving players a second chance and if Watt can grab his, he may just prove to be a potent weapon for Saints.

READ MORE - Why ex-Celtic and Hearts striker Tony Watt will succeed at St Johnstone

Mikael Ndjoli (Kilmarnock)

Bournemouth have big plans for the 19-year-old attacker and were only willing to allow him out of their sight for six months. But Killie boss Steve Clarke is happy to have him on board until January and will hope to make the most of the time he has with the pacy frontman, who can operate out wide or up top. Learning from Kris Boyd will certainly do the youngster’s development no harm.