19 most memorable banners from the 2018/19 Scottish football season
Banners are common place at Scottish football grounds these days: some are designed to offend, some to offer support or pay tribute, while others explicitly make clear the position of a fan base.
Here’s a selection of the most notable ones from this campaign so far.
1. Que?
Aberdeen fans have a banner aimed at Rangers' Alfredo Morelos - telling him in Spanish something insulting about his mother. According to a Colombian site that covered the story, the translation would've meant nothing to the striker.