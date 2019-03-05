04/03/19 WILLIAM HILL SCOTTISH CUP'QUARTER FINAL'PARTICK THISTLE v HEARTS (1-1)'FIRHILL - GLASGOW'A banner in the Hearts' end

19 memorable banners from the 2018/19 Scottish football season

Banners are common place at Scottish football grounds these days: some are designed to offend, some to offer support or pay tribute, while others explicitly make clear the position of a fan base.

Here’s a selection of the most notable ones from this campaign so far.

Aberdeen fans have a banner aimed at Rangers' Alfredo Morelos - telling him in Spanish that his more is a (check notes) mattress.

1. Mumtress

Aberdeen fans have a banner aimed at Rangers' Alfredo Morelos - telling him in Spanish that his more is a (check notes) mattress.
Buy a Photo
Rangers fans pay tribute to Paul Gascoigne prior to the Old Firm clash at Ibrox in late December.

2. Gazza

Rangers fans pay tribute to Paul Gascoigne prior to the Old Firm clash at Ibrox in late December.
Buy a Photo
Celtic fans send a message of support to Leigh Griffiths after it's revealed the striker will take time away from the game to focus on off-field problems.

3. YNWA

Celtic fans send a message of support to Leigh Griffiths after it's revealed the striker will take time away from the game to focus on off-field problems.
Buy a Photo
Aberdeen fans hit out at the SPFL over the arrangement of the Betfred Cup semi-finals.

4. Don't treat me this way

Aberdeen fans hit out at the SPFL over the arrangement of the Betfred Cup semi-finals.
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5