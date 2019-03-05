19 memorable banners from the 2018/19 Scottish football season
Banners are common place at Scottish football grounds these days: some are designed to offend, some to offer support or pay tribute, while others explicitly make clear the position of a fan base.
Here’s a selection of the most notable ones from this campaign so far.
1. Mumtress
Aberdeen fans have a banner aimed at Rangers' Alfredo Morelos - telling him in Spanish that his more is a (check notes) mattress.
2. Gazza
Rangers fans pay tribute to Paul Gascoigne prior to the Old Firm clash at Ibrox in late December.
3. YNWA
Celtic fans send a message of support to Leigh Griffiths after it's revealed the striker will take time away from the game to focus on off-field problems.
4. Don't treat me this way
Aberdeen fans hit out at the SPFL over the arrangement of the Betfred Cup semi-finals.
