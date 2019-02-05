editorial image

13 great signings made after the January transfer window

The transfer window has closed but that doesn’t necessarily mean your club’s business is done just yet. There have been hundreds of deals completed by Scotland’s clubs outwith the window over the past 15 years, as they look to use free agents and loan deals to improve their squad for the run-in. Here is a selection of some of the best.

Signed in February, 2014, the defender would ultimately net the goal which saw Motherwell pip Aberdeen to second place at the season's end.

1. Craig Reid (Motherwell)

Signed in February, 2013, the returning striker's heroics the following season would go a long way to keeping Killie in the top flight.

2. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock)

Signed in February, 2011, the centre-back would helped the club win one cup final and reach another during his two-and-a-half years back in Gorgie.

3. Andy Webster (Hearts)

Signed in February, 2012, Beattie would score the famous goal (and perform the infamous celebration) that vaulted Hearts into the 2012 Scottish Cup final.

4. Craig Beattie (Hearts)

