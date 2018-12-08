SFA ready to back proposals for new League Three

The Scottish Football Association are reportedly ready to back proposals for a new fifth division, with Rangers, Celtic and Motherwell believed to be interested in entering colt sides.

The Scottish Sun claims that talks are ongoing around the creation of a 12-team League Three, which would be made up of four Premiership colt teams and four from both the Highland and Lowland League.

A memo is believed to have been sent to clubs who may be involved this week to keep them abreast of proposals, which remain at an early stage.

Promotion and relegation are expected to be part of any plans, which would provide League Two sides with a safety net should they finish bottom of the division, while ensuring Lowland and Highland clubs continue to have an avenue into the SPFL.