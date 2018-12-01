League Two round-up: Two goals in two minutes keep Edinburgh top

Have your say

Edinburgh City remain two points clear at the top thanks to a 2-0 victory over Queen’s Park who finished with ten men and drop to seventh place.

Blair Henderson fired the league leaders in front in 31 minutes, and moments later Scott Shepherd’s low drive doubled their advantage.

Second-placed Peterhead stayed within two points of the leaders with a 2-1 win against fourth-placed Annan Athletic at Balmoor.

Derek Lyle tapped home Peterhead’s opener in the second minute and, after Annan’s Tony Wallace levelled with a penalty, Russell McLean’s 84th minute strike clinched a deserved three points.

Third-placed Clyde rescued a three-goal deficit to draw 3-3 against improving Berwick Rangers.

Trialist B scored twice for Berwick in the opening period before Paul Willis added a third. David Goodwillie pulled one back for Clyde after half-time, before Dylan Cogill and John Rankin netted to salvage a point.

Elgin City established a two-goal lead only to lose 5-2 to Stirling Albion at Forthbank.

Kerr Hay and Shane Sutherland put Elgin two up before Darren Smith and Neil McLaughlin drew Stirling level. Dylan Mackin then put Stirling ahead and Smith struck again before Dom Dochertycompleted an emphatic turnaround.

Jamie Gallagher put Albion Rovers ahead with a penalty, but a spot kick by Cowdenbeath’s Josh Skelly made it 1-1.