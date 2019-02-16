League Two round-up: Peterhead scrape win to close gap at top

Peterhead closed the gap to one point on league leaders Edinburgh City as the capital club were enjoying a Challenge Cup sabbatical in deepest Flintshire.

Jim McInally’s unit manufactured the best possible start at Balmoor as Shane Sutherland notched his 12th league strike of the season after only three minutes. Queen’s Park took advantage of a goalmouth tussle at a corner kick, with Scott Gibson eventually prodding the ball over the line.

Six minutes later, Peterhead concocted the winner, Wullie Gibson volleying home from a corner, sealing a vital 2-1 win for the Blue Toon.

Clyde still harbour promotion hopes of their own and kept in touch at the top thanks to a narrow 1-0 win over basement Albion Rovers.

Debutant Marc Fitzpatrick set up the opening goal after 23 minutes, laying the ball off for Mark Lamont to find the bottom corner from a very acute angle.

Annan Athletic came from behind twice before sealing all three points against a ten-man Cowdenbeath at Central Park.

The Blue Brazil took an early lead thanks to an 11th minute Fraser Mullen free-kick that nestled delicately in the top corner.

Chris Johnston equalised moments later, finding the top corner with his own effort but Kris Renton restored the Blue Brazil’s lead ten minutes before the interval.

Aidan Smith dragged the Dumfriesshire club level once more, to notch his brace with three minutes remaining. Luc Bollan was red carded in the last minute to compound the Fifers’ misery before Smith added a fourth in injury time for a 4-2 win.

Kerr Hay was the last-minute hero for Elgin City, snatching three points in the last minute and stifling Stirling Albion’s play-off hopes in the process.

Max Wright gave the Binos the lead but the visitors fell asleep at a corner kick allowing Brian Cameron to slot home. The Binos took the lead once more through Dylan Mackin but with nine minutes remaining, Cameron notched his second, setting up Hay’s heroics for a 3-2 success.