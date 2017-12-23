League Two round-up: Peterhead leave it late to beat Cowden

Jordan Brown was the hero as Peterhead secured a 3-2 victory at Balmoor against rock-bottom Cowdenbeath, who remain without a victory since 12 August.

It had looked like Gary Bollan’s men would take something from the game but Brown popped up in the 93rd minute to make sure the Peterhead did not lose any ground on leaders Montrose. The visitors had taken a shock lead into the half-time break thanks to Cameron Muirhead’s goal on the half hour.

But the home men came out of the traps flying in the second half and were in the lead within seven minutes of the restart, Rory McAllister with his 21st of the season, then Jason Brown giving the promotion-chasers the lead. This was to last only two minutes, though as Robbie Buchanan pulled the Blue Brazil level. Buchanan become the villain though seeing red with two minutes to go, the home men making the advantage count.

Montrose maintained their advantage with a hard-fought 1-0 victory away to Stirling Albion, Gary Fraser tapping home just before the hour mark.

Stenhousemuir leapfrogged Stirling into third with a 4-1 victory over Elgin City. Alan Cook and Harrison Paton had Brown Ferguson’s side two up at the break. Stephen Bronsky pulled one back with ten minutes to go, but Marc McGuigan and Innes Murray put the game to bed.

Edinburgh City are now 10 games without a win as they went down 2-1 away to Annan Athletic. Ross Fergusson opening the scoring for Annan before a Farid El Alagui equaliser. Jack Brannan struck the winner on the hour. Clyde and Berwick Rangers drew 0-0.