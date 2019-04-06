League Two round-up: Peterhead extend lead after Edinburgh City loss

Peterhead extended their lead at the League Two summit to six points despite twice letting two-goal leads slip in a thrilling 3-3 draw at third-placed Clyde.

Willie Gibson’s clever free-kick put Peterhead in front after only four minutes, after which Paul Willis doubled their advantage on the half-hour mark. David Goodwillie pulled one back for Clyde shortly after half-time, but Scott Brown’s solo effort soon restored the leaders’ two-goal cushion.

Goodwillie’s 72nd minute penalty put Clyde back in the game though, and soon substitute Scott Banks curled in a spectacular leveller to keep the League Two title race more or less alive.

Edinburgh City suffered a shock 4-1 reverse at Cowdenbeath for whom Jordan Allan, below, struck three times by the 46th minute. Although Craig Thomson gave City a modicum of hope with a spectacular 52nd minute goal, David Cox sealed the victory in the closing stages.

Annan need no more than a point from their remaining four games to secure a play-off spot after thrashing bottom side Berwick Rangers 6-0.

All thegoals came in the second half, Owen Moxon netting twice, Tony Wallace converting a penalty and Tommy Muir, Chris Johnston and David Wilson all finding the net.

A crumb of comfort for Berwick came from second-bottom Albion Rovers losing 4-0 to Queen’s Park at Cliftonhill.

Michael Ruth’s finish in the 14th minute put the Spiders ahead, and two second-half penalties by Scott McLean and a breakaway strike by Ciaran Summers leave Rovers perilously placed in ninth spot, only a point above Berwick.

Fifth-placed Stirling Albion left it late to secure a 2-1 victory over Elgin City at Forthbank. Darren Smith had given the Binos a 34th minute breakthrough in slightly fortunate fashion, only for Elgin to level within five minutes through Ross MacIver.

However, Stirling prevailed when Jordan McGregor leaped to head home a winner in the 89th minute to keep alive wafer-thin play-off hopes.