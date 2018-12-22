League Two round-up: Edinburgh hold onto five-point lead

Status Quo at Christmas? It certainly is in League Two after the top five all won yesterday to leave Edinburgh City still five points clear of second-placed Peterhead.

In-form Edinburgh City recorded their fifth win in six and also ended Cowdenbeath’s five-game unbeaten run with a 2-0 victory at Central Park. Scott Shepherd put them in front after 20 minutes, and Blair Henderson’s 25th goal of the season early in the second half gave the hosts a mountain to climb. Their task became harder on 68 minutes when Jason Talbot was red-carded.

Peterhead kept the pressure on the leaders following a 4-1 home win over Stirling Albion. Jack Leitch and perennial top scorer Rory McAllister put them two up by half-time and Derek Lyle and Cameron Eadie supplied further goals before Ronan Hughes managed a late consolation for the visitors.

Third-placed Clyde remain ten points off the pace after beating bottom of the table Albion Rovers 3-0 at Cliftonhill. David Goodwillie had the Bully Wee in front early on, and John Rankin’s second killed Rovers off within the opening 17 minutes. Ally Love headed a third eight minutes from time.

Elgin thrashed Queen’s Park 4-0 at Hampden. Shane Sutherland set them on their way with a 12th-minute penalty then added a second, while Brian Cameron and Greg Morrison were also on the scoresheet for the rampant visitors.

Mid-table Annan picked up their first win since October by blitzing Berwick Rangers 4-0 at Galabank. Steven Swinglehurst scored a double, with Owen Moxon and Aidan Smith also on target.