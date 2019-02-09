League Two round-up: Edinburgh City and Peterhead share spoils

Edinburgh City maintained their four-point lead at the summit of League Two after securing a 0-0 draw at nearest challengers Peterhead in a forgettable top-of-the-table clash at Balmoor.

The only opportunity of note came in the 23rd minute when City’s Jack Breen found himself through on goal only to fire off target.

Third-placed Clyde failed to capitalise on the top two drawing as they were held to a 1-1 draw by fourth-placed Annan Athletic at Galabank.

After some neat footwork, Kristoffer Syversten got his first goal for Clyde in the 25th minute. Blair Currie then produced a stunning double save to preserve the visitors’ advantage until half-time, after which Annan eventually salvaged a point courtesy of Kyle Bradley’s deflected 87th minute strike.

Fifth-placed Stirling Albion moved to within four points of the play-offs after a deserved 2-1 victory against second-bottom Berwick Rangers at Shielfield Park.

After Dom Docherty’s cross was adjudged to have struck a Berwick arm, Dylan Mackin swept home the resulting penalty to give Stirling a 43rd minute breakthrough and added a merited second through Darren Smith’s header. Lewis Barr’s long-range consolation gave Berwick a modicum of cheer with three minutes remaining.

The Borderers stay seven points above the relegation play-off berth as long-term residents of bottom spot, Albion Rovers, suffered a 3-0 loss at home to sixth-placed Elgin City, for whom defender Darryl McHardy, pictured, netted a hat-trick. McHardy opened the scoring with a 30th minute header, after which a free-kick early in the second half and a late penalty completed an unlikely treble for the Moray side’s stalwart.

At Hampden, Scott McLean’s last-minute penalty kick rescued a 1-1 draw for eighth-placed Queen’s Park against seventh-placed Cowdenbeath, who had taken a 79th minute lead when Matthew Henvey slid the ball under home goalkeeper Jordan Hart.