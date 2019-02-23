League Two round-up: Edinburgh City and Peterhead both win as Clyde draw

Have your say

Edinburgh City remain a point clear at the summit of League Two after a 2-0 win over seventh-placed Cowdenbeath, who missed a penalty and finished with ten men at Ainslie Park.

After good work from Josh Walker, City opened the scoring through Craig Thomson’s unstoppable strike in the 15th minute.

Nine minutes later, City’s Marc Laird conceded a penalty kick but his blushes were spared when Calum Antell saved Gary Fraser’s effort from 12 yards.

City’s talisman Blair Henderson doubled the leaders’ advantage in the 28th minute.

Second-placed Peterhead kept up their incessant pursuit of the leaders with a deserved 1-0 success at Stirling Albion who slip to sixth.

Rory McAllister headed the Blue Toon in front in the 34th minute and the visitors held on comfortably.

Clyde remain third but they now trail Peterhead by four and City by five after being held to a 1-1 draw at eighth-placed Queen’s Park.

John Rankin and David Goodwillie combined for the latter to strike Clyde’s opener in the 81st minute.

However, the Bully Wee clung on for a mere four minutes as Euan East converted Kieran Moore’s pass to rescue a point for the hosts and dent Clyde’s promotion aspirations.

Annan Athletic consolidated their place in the play-offs as a 4-0 thumping of bottom side Albion Rovers steered the Galabankies to a six-point lead over fifth-placed Elgin.

Peter Watson, Tony Wallace and Steve Swinglehurst and Ryan Fergusson were on target for Annan.

Ninth-placed Berwick Rangers suffered a 3-0 home loss to play-off aspirants Elgin for whom Rabin Omar, Chris McLeish and Brian Cameron all netted.