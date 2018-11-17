League Two Round-up: Clyde consolidate third with win

Clyde consolidated third place in League Two with a comfortable 3-1 win over fifth-placed Elgin City at Borough Briggs.

David Goodwillie opened the scoring after 13 minutes from the penalty spot after he had been fouled by Matthew Cooper. A second Clyde goal arrived when Elgin’s Craig Beattie clumsily turned John Rankin’s free-kick into his own net. Any slim hopes of an Elgin revival were then extinguished by the dismissal of Jon Paul McGovern for violent conduct in the 33rd minute. Ally Love added a well-taken third for an impressive Clyde in the 80th minute before Shane Sutherland headed home a consolation for Elgin.

Fourth-placed Annan Athletic trail Clyde by four points after being held to a 2-2 draw by Stirling Albion who drop to ninth in the table.

Tony Wallace rose to head Annan into a deserved 20th minute lead and Max Wright almost doubled their advantage but was denied by Cammy Binnie’s fine save shortly after half-time. Stirling then levelled in the 53rd minute through Dylan Mackin’s tidy finish but Annan restored their lead in the 70th minute courtesy of Ryan Sinnamon’s low drive. Dom Doherty unleashed a spectacular 20-yard volley in the 77th minute to rescue a draw for toiling Albion.

Berwick Rangers leapfrogged Stirling into eighth place after securing a 2-0 victory over bottom side Albion Rovers, who are now seven points adrift.

Daryl Healy fired Berwick ahead after 33 minutes on the rebound after Jack Cook’s header had struck the woodwork. The Borderers increased their advantage when Paul Willis calmly converted from the penalty spot after a clumsy foul by Daniel Potts.