Three games, including the League One clash between Straraer and Brechin City, have been called off as a result of adverse weather conditions sweeping the country.

Stranraer’s game has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, while League Two ties between Berwick and Queen’s Park and Stirling Albion and Albion Rovers have been called off because of frozen pitches.

Peterhead have announced that their game against Cowdenbeath is also off, citing high winds.