Blair Henderson double as City thrash Queens to stay three clear

Edinburgh City maintained their three-point lead at the summit of League Two after a comfortable 4-0 victory at eighth-placed Queen’s Park, with three of their four goals coming in the opening 16 minutes.

Danny Galbraith, pictured, fired City into a fourth-minute lead after which Allan Smith pounced on Scott Gibson’s error to double their advantage. Graham Taylor then crossed for Blair Henderson to net City’s third in the 16th minute, and Henderson tapped in his second of the afternoon on the hour mark to complete a convincing win.

Second-placed Peterhead remain in close pursuit as they earned a 2-0 success at bottom side Albion Rovers.

After an insipid opening half, Ryan Dow capitalised on confusion in the Rovers defence to give Peterhead a 47th-minute breakthrough. The visitors made sure of the points in slightly controversial fashion with Russell McLean scoring in the 71st minute despite pleas from the Rovers players that the game be stopped for an apparent head injury.

Third-placed Clyde recorded a fourth consecutive win as they emerged 3-0 victors at second-bottom Berwick Rangers.

Chris McStay netted Clyde’s opener in the ninth minute and the Bully Wee’s second came from David Goodwillie . In the final minute, the instrumental John Rankin found the net with a superb free kick to compound Berwick’s misery.

Cowdenbeath climbed into the top half of the table after a stunning 4-1 triumph at Elgin City.

Jordan Allan’s second-half double in addition to first-half goals from David Cox and Kris Renton steered the Blue Brazil to an impressive three points, with Darryl McHardy heading home an Elgin consolation.

Stirling Albion survived the second-half dismissal of Dom Docherty to put themselves into play-off contention with a 2-1 win over fourth-placed Annan Athletic.

Peter MacDonald scored twice for Albion either side of Tommy Muir’s 33rd-minute leveller for Annan.