Queen’s Park 1 - 2 Stenhousemuir (agg 2-3): McGuigan brace lifts Stenny

A double from Mark McGuigan sent Stenhousemuir through to the League One play-off final against Peterhead, relegating hosts Queen’s Park in the process.

The Hampden side were unlucky on ten minutes when Aidan Keena’s 35-yard drive came crashing back off the bar and their misfortune continued a minute later when Luke Donnelly’s shot beat Chris Smith only for Ross Meechan to stick out a leg to clear.

It got worse for the hosts on 17 minutes when Stenhousemuir took the lead when McGuigan turned a Ruardh Donaldson cross in using a combination of his head and shoulder.

The equaliser came four minutes from the break when Ross Millen’s low driven free-kick was met by the diving Gerry McLauchlan and his header squeezed over the line.

The hosts were forced into a change 17 minutes from time when Millen was knocked out by a clearance from McLauchlan.

The decisive strike in the tie came nine minutes from time when Harry Paton darted forward and released McGuigan with a fine through ball and the striker slid the ball into the corner.