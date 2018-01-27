League One round-up: Ryan McGuffie double sends Ayr top

Ayr United took advantage of a rare blank day for Raith Rovers by moving to the top with a 4-1 win at Queen’s Park.

Top scorer Craig Moore put them in front when he connected with Declan McDaid’s cross to steer the ball past Michael White.

Sean Burns responded for Queen’s Park and his low shot from outside the area was saved by Jack Ruddy. Alan Forrest came close to a second but his shot from inside the box was too high. But it did not take him long to make amends as he made it 2-0 from Lawrence Shankland’s pass after a mistake by Burns. Robbie Leitch had a couple of chances to pull Queen’s Park into it but Craig McGuffie, pictured, killed them off with a late double before Adam Cummins’ late consolation.

Raith were held 0-0 at Alloa Athletic in a barren game to drop a point off the pace, although they have a game in hand on Ayr.

Stranraer moved third with a 3-1 win at Albion Rovers, Angus Beith scoring twice. Beith continued his rich seam in front of goal to put Stranraer in front. Stephen Okoh had a chance to put Stranraer further in front late in the first half but Kieran Wright saved well. Max Currie had to produce an excellent save before half-time to deny Connor Shields but he was beaten early in the second half when Alan Reid equalised. Skipper Scott Robertson put Stranraer back in front before Beith grabbed his second to make sure.

Airdrie drew 0-0 at home to Arbroath and finished with ten men when Jordan McGregor was sent off with four minutes left.

Forfar moved off the bottom with a 2-1 win at East Fife. Dylan Easton gave them the lead from the penalty spot, sending Ryan Goodwillie the wrong way.

Craig Thomson struck the post as East Fife hit back and they got their reward shortly before half-time when Mark Docherty equalised from the penalty spot.

Matthew Aitken headed Forfar back in front 14 minutes from time to secure the points.