League One round-up: Ref calls halt at Gayfield as Forfar catch Raith

Leaders Arbroath were denied the chance to stretch their advantage at the top with Raith Rovers otherwise occupied after their match with Stranraer was abandoned after 12 minutes due to the gale-force wind.

It was obvious from the start that conditions at Gayfield were farcical. Home goalkeeper Darren Jamieson conceded a corner when his goal-kick blew back behind his goal.

Referee Craig Napier brought a halt to proceedings and the match will be played again on Tuesday.

The wind was also a factor at Station Park but Forfar Athletic were unconcerned as their 2-0 win over Airdrieonians moved them joint-second.

Forfar’s first-half pressure paid off when Gary Irvine scored with a 30-yard shot four minutes from half-time. Adam Eckersley made it 2-0 on 72 minutes with a left-foot shot that took the game out of Airdrie’s reach.

Stenhousemuir hoisted themselves off the bottom of the table with a 1-0 home win over Montrose.

Greg Hurst netted the only goal of the contest after 68 minutes, guiding a shot into the bottom corner of the net to mark his debut. He almost added a second two minutes later but saw his header strike the crossbar.