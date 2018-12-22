League One round-up: Raith cut gap at top as Arbroath suffer first defeat

Raith Rovers finally handed leaders Arbroath their first league defeat of the season to close the gap at the top to ten points with a 2-0 win at Gayfield.

Raith snatched the lead after 19 minutes when Daniel Armstrong beat Darren Jamieson from a free-kick. Then, eight minutes from half-time Liam Buchanan made it 2-0 with a left-foot shot as Arbroath failed to deal with a corner.

The hosts lost Gavin Swankie in the final minute of the first half after he picked up his second booking.

East Fife kept in touch but left it late to see off Stranraer 1-0. Scott Agnew made the difference with a left-foot shot from outside the area with just six minutes left.

Airdrie also left it late as they won 1-0 at Brechin. Darryl Duffy converted a 72nd-minute penalty to seal all three points after Jordan Sinclair had fouled Dale Carrick.

Stranraer won 1-0 at Dumbarton. Dom Thomas, Calum Gallagher and Bobby Barr all went close for the hosts in the first half but Stranraer held firm.

Kyle Turner separated the teams after 68 minutes with a left-foot shot from just outside the area.

Montrose comfortably saw off bottom club Stenhousemuir 3-1 at Links Park. Christian Antoniazzi, on loan from Aberdeen, broke the deadlock after ten minutes when his free-kick found the bottom corner of the net. Euan Henderson doubled Montrose’s lead after 28 minutes when he turned in a Craig Johnston cross from six yards and then Johnston set up the third, headed home by Paul Watson, midway through the second half. Mark McGuigan netted a late consolation.