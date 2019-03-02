League One Round-up: Forfar move into second as Raith drop points

In-form Dumbarton handed leaders Arbroath their first away defeat of the season to cut their lead at the top of the table.

Goals by Ross Forbes and Dom Thomas gave them a 2-0 win. Dumbarton took the lead when Forbes drove home a 30th-minute penalty after he had been fouled in the area by Ryan McCord.

Thomas extended their lead seven minutes into the second half with a left-foot shot and there was no way back for the league leaders when Michael McKenna was sent off for a second yellow card with nine minutes left.

Forfar Athletic moved second with a 3-0 victory at home to East Fife. Dale Hilson gave them the perfect start when he steered a left-foot shot from 20 yards into the bottom corner of the net. Hilson then turned provider to set up Dylan Easton with the second goal after 16 minutes and John Baird, pictured, made it 3-0 three minutes from half-time.

Raith Rovers dropped to third after a 2-2 draw at Stranraer as they fought back from a 2-0 half-time deficit. Kyle Turner drew first blood for Stranraer when he scored with a left-foot shot after nine minutes from David Smith’s pass.

Joao Vitoria made it 2-0 with a right-foot shot midway through the first half but Raith fought back in the second half. Craig McGuffie pulled a goal back after 48 minutes and eight minutes later Kevin Nisbet equalised from the penalty spot after Adam Cummins handled.

A solitary goal by Darryl Duffy gave Airdrieonians a 1-0 home win over Montrose and, at the foot of the table, nine-man Stenhousemuir forced a 1-1 draw with Dumbarton at Ochilview.

Brechin took the lead when Kalvin Orsi scored from close range after good work by Ross Kavanagh.

Stenhousemuir were reduced to ten men after 27 minutes when Russell Dingwall was shown the red card for an apparent elbow on Brechin goalkeeper Patrick O’Neil.

Alan Cook equalised seven minutes after half-time with a left-foot shot but Stenhousemuir finished with nine players after Conner Duthie picked up his second booking with 19 minutes left.