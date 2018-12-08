League One round-up: Bobby Linn hat-trick sees Arbroath go 13 clear

Bobby Linn, pictured, hit a hat-trick as Arbroath stretched their advantage at the top to 13 points with a 3-2 win at Forfar.

The league leaders took just eight minutes to get their noses in front, Linn finding the bottom corner with a right-foot shot. Lewis Moore equalised in 58 minutes but, two minutes later, Linn scored his second. John Baird equalised with 18 minutes left but Forfar were reduced to ten men when Michael Travis picked up his second booking. Linn completed his hat-trick a minute later and then Thomas O’Brien was sent off for Arbroath after his second yellow card.

Raith Rovers slipped to a 3-2 defeat at Montrose. Daniel Armstrong fired Raith in front after three minutes but Martin Rennie equalised with a free-kick seven minutes later.

Craig Johnston gave Montrose the lead after 59 minutes only for Kevin Nisbet to equalise. Ross Campbell scored the decisive goal with 11 minutes left.

Stranraer came back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 at East Fife. East Fife took the lead midway through the first half when Aaron Dunsmore netted and four minutes later, Darryl Meggatt headed home the second.

Craig Watson stretched East Fife’s lead early in the second half but Adam Cummins pulled a goal back with a 61st-minute penalty. Innes Cameron pulled another goal back before Meggatt was red-carded. Chris McGowan equalised with five minutes left before Cummins was sent off.

Stenhousemuir beat Brechin City 2-1 at Glebe Park. Mark McGuigan put them in front with an early penalty after he had been brought down by Jordan Tapping.

Jordan Sinclair equalised two minutes from half-time when he tucked the ball home from close range. Alan Cook netted the winner after 78 minutes.

An injury-time goal from Brad Spencer earned Dumbarton a 1-1 draw at home to Airdrieonians. Airdrie had led through an early Leighton McIntosh header.