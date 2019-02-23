League One round-up: Bobby Linn hat-trick sees Arbroath edge closer to title

Bobby Linn hit a hat-trick as leaders Arbroath twice came from behind to beat Airdrieonians 3-2 at Gayfield.

Ryan Conroy came close with a couple of decent efforts before Airdrie took a deserved lead after 27 minutes when Dale Carrick netted with a right-foot shot. Linn, pictured, equalised before half-time with his 20th goal of the campaign, but Darryl Duffy restored Airdrie’s lead after 52 minutes.

Linn struck again from the penalty spot to level the game seven minutes later and then completed his hat-trick with another spot-kick.

The top three all won on a free-scoring day. Forfar Athletic beat bottom club Stenhousemuir 2-1 with Jamie Bain and John Baird both on target before Greg Hurst pulled back a late consolation.

Raith Rovers overwhelmed Montrose 4-1 with Kevin Nisbet netting an early penalty and Euan Murray scoring a second before the break. Liam Buchanan made it 3-0 before Terry Masson pulled a goal back with a long-range shot but Craig McGuffie sealed the win with a deflected shot late on.

Stranraer eased their relegation worries with a 2-1 win at Brechin City. Euan Smith put Brechin in front after 32 minutes but Stranraer equalised two minutes later when Innes Cameron turned in Kyle Turner’s pass. Jamie Hamill scored a 70th-minute winner before Brechin’s Craig Thomson was sent off.

In a remarkable game at New Bayview, Dom Thomas hit a hat-trick as Dumbarton edged East Fife 4-3. Thomas gave Dumbarton the lead with a superb left-foot shot. Calum Gallagher doubled the lead nine minutes from half-time before Thomas scored his second goal six minutes later.

East Fife stormed back in the second half. Pat Slattery pulled a goal back and then Kevin Smith headed home after 58 minutes.

Thomas completed his hat-trick four minutes later but Anton Dowds made it 4-3 to set up an exciting finish. Chris Kane was sent off for East Fife as they fell just short.