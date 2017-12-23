League One round-up: Ayr lose as Raith cut the gap at top

Ayr United saw their lead at the top cut to five points after going down 2-0 at Airdrieonians.

Cammy Russell struck early for Airdrie and David Brownlie doubled their advantage after 26 minutes when he forced the ball home following a corner to leave the league leaders stunned.

Ayr tried to salvage something in the second half but did not create too much in front of goal. Michael Moffat had a chance in the last minute but saw his effort brilliantly saved by Rohan Ferguson.

Raith Rovers took full advantage to close the gap with a 2-1 win at Arbroath. Greig Spence gave Raith the lead in the 20th minute with his 10th goal of the season and Liam Buchanan made it 2-0 before the interval. Arbroath pulled a goal back ten minutes into the second half through an own-goal from Ross Matthews.

Alloa Athletic moved into third with a 1-0 win over Stranraer. Alloa had the better of the first half and, but for some inspired goalkeeping from Cameron Belford, pictured, would have been in front.

On-loan Ross Stewart put Alloa in front in the 57th minute when he headed home after Belford had touched an Iain Flannigan free-kick on to his crossbar for the winning goal.

Albion Rovers edged East Fife 3-2 at Cliftonhill. Aaron Dunsmore put East Fife in front but Connor Shields equalised midway through the first half before Alan Trouten made it 2-1. Greg Hurst equalised almost immediately and Scott McLaughlin scored a second-half winner with a well-struck free-kick.

Queen’s Park clambered off the bottom with a convincing 3-0 win at Forfar Athletic. The Glasgow side got off to a flier when Adam Cummins headed them in front after only two minutes after David Galt had sent over an inviting cross.

Robbie Leitch made it 2-0 three minutes from half-time, taking advantage of some sloppy Forfar defending, before Dominic Docherty completed the scoring in injury time.