League One Round-up: Arbroath thump Brechin to maintain lead

Arbroath cemented their ten-point lead at the top with an emphatic 5-1 win over local rivals Brechin City at Glebe Park.

The league leaders made the perfect start with David Gold heading home a Jason Thomson cross to put them in front after only eight minutes. Gold laid on the second goal for Bobby Linn, pictured, early in the second half as Arbroath took full control.

Michael McKenna added the third in 56 minutes with a left-foot shot and then set up the fourth for Ryan Wallace nine minutes later. Thomson made it 5-0 before Ryan McGeever pulled a goal back.

A double from Daniel Armstrong kept up Raith Rovers’ pursuit as they won 3-1 at bottom club Stenhousemuir.

Armstrong gave Raith an 11th-minute lead when he headed in a cross from Liam Buchanan.

Callum Crane made it 2-0 with a right-foot shot after 58 minutes but Mark McGuigan pulled a goal back nine minutes later. Armstrong made sure of the points with his second goal with three minutes left.

Airdrieonians came from two goals down to beat East Fife 4-2. Kevin Smith broke the deadlock after 10 minutes when he lashed a shot high into the net after good work from Ross Dunlop.

Smith collected his second goal ten minutes from the break when he headed home a Jonathan Court corner.

Sean Crighton gave Airdrie hope when he headed a goal back three minutes from the break and Darryl Duffy equalised with a penalty. Kyle Wilkie put Airdrie in front with 18 minutes left and then Duffy made it 4-2.

Forfar Athletic thrashed Dumbarton 3-0. The home side went in front four minutes into the second half when Darren Whyte headed home a Thomas Reilly corner to break the deadlock. Five minutes later, John Baird nabbed the second with a right-foot shot and Mark Hill completed the scoring.

An injury-time goal from Jamie Hamill earned Stranraer a 1-1 draw at Montrose. David Brownlie should have put Stranraer in front midway through the first half but sent his close-range header over the top. Martin Rennie headed Montrose in front in 58 minutes but Hamill had the final say.