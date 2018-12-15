League One round-up: Arbroath make hard work of Airdrie

Arbroath held their 13-point advantage at the top with a hard-earned 1-0 win over Airdrieonians in Lanarkshire.

Ricky Little, pictured, came up with the only goal after 27 minutes when he headed home from a Gavin Swankie corner.

Josh Edwards came closest to an equaliser in the second half when his shot beat Darren Jamieson but struck the post.

Sean Crighton and Kyle Wilkie also threatened but Arbroath held on to keep their unbeaten record intact.

Raith Rovers kept up the pursuit with a 4-2 home win over Dumbarton after twice being behind. Ross Forbes gave Dumbarton the lead after 10 minutes with a stunning effort from over 30 yards but Raith hit back through Daniel Armstrong three minutes later – his header finding the net from Kevin Nisbet’s cross.

Kyle Hutton put Dumbarton back in front after 20 minutes when he netted from close range.

Nisbet scored his 20th goal of the season with a right-foot shot after 63 minutes when set up by Nathan Flanagan.

Euan Murray came up with the third goal for Raith with just two minutes left when he netted from close range before Lewis Vaughan sealed it.

A double from Dale Hilson gave Forfar Athletic a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Montrose at Station Park. Montrose struck early when Martin Rennie converted an eighth-minute penalty.

Hilson equalised eight minutes from the break when his left-foot shot from 20 yards found the bottom corner of the net and then won it with 11 minutes left when he scored with his right boot.

East Fife beat bottom club Stenhousemuir 2-0. Kevin Smith headed home an Aaron Dunsmore cross to give East Fife the lead midway through the first half. Bobby Vaughan came close for the visitors with a header in the closing stages but Anton Dowds sealed it with a second goal in the last minute.

Stranraer’s match against Brechin City was postponed.