League 1 & 2 round-up: Beith and Goodwillie on scoresheet in wins

Stranraer ruined Raith Rovers’ bid to pull away at the top of League One with a 1-0 win over the league leaders at Stair Park.

Angus Beith, on loan from Hearts, netted the only goal early in the game and Raith could not find a way past Cameron Belford in the home goal.

It was Beith’s sixth goal in ten games for the Blues.

For once, Raith drew a blank in front of goal and they remain just a point clear of Ayr United with a game in hand.

After Beith’s sixth-minute goal, Raith tried to hit back. Greig Spence saw a header well saved by Belford, before Scott Robertson came to the aid of his goalkeeper to deny Spence, who looked set to equalise.

Belford kept his side in front with a terrific save to deny Liam Buchanan late in the first half.

Beith had a chance to make sure for Stranraer late in the game but misjudged his lob and the ball finished over the top.

Raith piled on the pressure in the closing stages but Stranraer held on for the three points which moved them up to fourth in the table.

Montrose, the League Two leaders, also suffered a surprise defeat, going down 3-1 at home to Clyde, who had not won in their previous 11 games.

Ally Love put Clyde in front after 24 minutes when he headed his side into the lead with a perfectly judged effort.

Montrose fell further behind six minutes into the second half when Clyde’s top scorer David Goodwillie netted from close range from Tom Lang’s cross for his 12th of the season.

There was no way back for the league leaders when Mark Lamont scored Clyde’s third goal when he curled the ball home from 20 yards after 63 minutes.

Gary Fraser pulled back a late consolation from the penalty spot but it was too little too late.