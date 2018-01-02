Celtic youngster Regan Hendry joins Raith Rovers on loan

Raith Rovers have confirmed the signing of Celtic youngster Regan Hendry on loan until the rest of the season.

Regan Hendry has featured regularly for Celtic's under-20s. Picture: SNS

The 19-year-old midfielder will join up with the Stark’s Park squad as they look to overhaul Ayr United at the top of League One.

Rovers sit two points behind in second place but do have two games in hand over their title rivals.

Hendry has yet to make a senior appearance in Scottish football, though he has featured regularly for Celtic’s under-20s and signed a three-year contract extension in the summer of 2016.

Hendry told Raith TV: “Raith Rovers is a massive club for my first loan so I am excited to get started. I’ve not really had that chance in the first team at Celtic and I am looking for that here.”

