Livingston 2 - 0 Berwick Rangers: Livingston top group after win

Livingston sealed their place in the last-16 of the Betfred Cup with a 2-0 victory over Berwick Rangers.

Jack Hamilton’s early strike and substitute Jack McMillan’s late effort proved enough for the Lions to top Group F and maintained their unbeaten run in the cup.

Berwick finished bottom of Group F without a point or goal scored and they rarely looked like troubling Livi in this game.

Livingston started brightly and it did not take them long to breach the Berwick defence.

Player-manager Kenny Miller threaded a ball through to Hamilton and he slotted into the bottom corner from close range to punish his former employers after just three minutes.

The Premiership side continued to dominate.

Steven Saunders’ searching ball found new AFC Wimbledon loan signing Egli Kaja down the right, but nobody could finish off his squared ball for a tap in.

Berwick almost levelled moments later when Paul Willis cracked an effort off the bar from Gary Phillips’ short corner after goalkeeper Liam Kelly had saved Jack Cook’s deflected volley.

Normal service resumed though as Scott Pittman fired in a volley, which seemed destined to hit the back of the net before his own man Hamilton inadvertently blocked it.

After the break NIcky Cadden came close to doubling Livi’s advantage jinking into the box before bringing out a good save from Sean Brennan.

They continued to press and finally got the second goal when two substitutes, Matthew Knox and McMillan, combined to lethal effect as McMillan slid the ball home on 83 minutes to seal the victory.