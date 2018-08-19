Kilmarnock 1 - 3 Rangers: How the players rated on each side

Marks out of 10 as Rangers defeat Kilmarnock to advance to the quarter-finals of the Betfred Cup.

KILMARNOCK

Daniel Bachmann - 7

Despite losing three goals the young keeper still impressed with a number of smart saves.

Stephen O’Donnell - 6

Wasn’t as effective charging forward from deep as we’re used to seeing from the full-back.

Scott Boyd - 3

Had a torrid day against Morelos, including being turned far too easily for the second goal.

Kirk Broadfoot - 4

Had a strong opening 30 minutes, but after losing Morelos for the first goal he fell apart. Couldn’t deal with the striker’s movement.

Greg Taylor - 7

A lot of Rangers’ attacks came down this side, though he was often left two-on-one. In his individual battles he performed very well and started the move which led to Kilmarnock’s goal.

Chris Burke - 6

Worked hard down the right and had a hand in Killie’s goal shortly after half-time.

Alan Power - 6

In possession he was a little sloppy, though he was a disruptive force in the midfield area.

Gary Dicker - 5

Though he was better with the ball than his midfield partner, he struggled to keep tabs on Rangers’ central midfielders, particularly Scott Arfield.

Jordan Jones - 7

Was a threat in attack and made Kilmarnock’s goal. However, he often failed to get close enough to James Tavernier, who would have a hand in all three Rangers goals.

Eammon Brophy - 7

Intelligently picked up space around the final third, never shirked a battle and gave Connor Goldson more than a few things to worry about.

Kris Boyd - 5

Was nullified by Nikola Katic outside the penalty box and didn’t appear his usual predatory self inside the area. Even his contribution to the goal was a fluffed finish.

SUBSTITUTES

Mikael Ndjoli and Iain Wilson - n/a

Both were on late.

RANGERS

Wes Foderingham - 8

Produced the save of the game to deny Chris Burke’s free-kick with the scores still tied at 0-0. Commanded his box well.

James Tavernier - 9

Considered knocking a point off for a couple of shaky defensive moments as Jones caused him problems, but you cannot argue with three assists in one match.

Connor Goldson - 7

Brophy’s movement and tenacity caused him a few issues outside the penalty box. Was his usual commanding self in the air when crosses were slung in.

Nikola Katic - 7

Not as assured as Goldson in possession but looked the strong of the two defensively in this match.

Borna Barisic - 7

Had a solid enough game that was blotted somewhat by his own goal. In fairness, with Burke lurking behind him and the ball coming at him at a rapid pace following the nick off Boyd, there wasn’t much he could do about it.

Scott Arfield - 9

Linked midfield and attack superbly as he completed several eye-catching interchanges with his team-mates. Beaten too easily by Jones for Killie’s goal.

Andy Halliday - 8

Impressive performance from the player who looked on his way out at Ibrox. Kept things simple at the base of midfield and rarely wasted possession.

Ovie Ejaria - 7

Played a part in the third goal and had some moments where his talent shone through. Flitted in and out of the game overall.

Ryan Kent - 7

While he didn’t quite show the necessary quality in the final third, he did a power of work down the left flank after Jamie Murphy’s injury and helped nullify the threat of O’Donnell.

Alfredo Morelos - 10

Almost didn’t give him a perfect score as he picked up a ridiculous booking for a foul - while Rangers were on the attack - and should have left the officials in no doubt with a scuffed early chance that did cross the line but wasn’t awarded. However, he scored a hat-trick and tormented the Killie defence throughout the match. Anything less than a 10/10 would be churlish.

Jamie Murphy - 6

Forced from the action after only 13 minutes with what looks like a serious injury.

SUBSTITUTES

Daniel Candeias - 7

Lively down the right-hand side after coming on for Murphy.

Ross McCrorie and Umar Sadiq - n/a

On late