Holders Celtic drawn away to Partick in Betfred Cup

Having qualified for the knockout stage of the Betfred Cup on goal difference by virtue of Inverness Caledonian Thistle’s five-goal defeat at Tynecastle this afternoon, Partick Thistle face the daunting task of hosting the cup holders Celtic in the last 16.
The full draw as follows:
Livingston v Motherwell
Dundee v Ayr United
Dunfermline v Hearts
Kilmarnock v Rangers
Aberdeen v St Mirren
Partick Thistle v Celtic
Hibernian v Ross County
Queen of the South v St Johnstone
Ties to be played on the weekend of 18/19 August.