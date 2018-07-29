Holders Celtic drawn away to Partick in Betfred Cup

Have your say

Having qualified for the knockout stage of the Betfred Cup on goal difference by virtue of Inverness Caledonian Thistle’s five-goal defeat at Tynecastle this afternoon, Partick Thistle face the daunting task of hosting the cup holders Celtic in the last 16.

The full draw as follows:

Livingston v Motherwell

Dundee v Ayr United

Dunfermline v Hearts

Kilmarnock v Rangers

Aberdeen v St Mirren

Partick Thistle v Celtic

Hibernian v Ross County

Queen of the South v St Johnstone

Ties to be played on the weekend of 18/19 August.