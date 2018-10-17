Derek McInnes urges Aberdeen fans to sell-out Rangers semi

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has called on the club’s supporters to back the team and snap up the remaining tickets for their Betfred Cup semi-final clash with Rangers.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes with winger Gary Mackay-Steven. Picture: PA

After seeing the fans roar his side to victory in their penalty shoot-out win over Hibs in the quarter-finals, McInnes wants a similar sort of support at Hampden Park.

Rangers and the SPFL are said to be unhappy with the Pittodrie club for the manner in which they’ve sold their tickets, thought to be around 10,000 of their 20,300 allocation, for the clash thus far.

The Dons were instructed to sell tickets for the East Stand of the national stadium block by block on the proviso that any unsold tickets would be given to Rangers to sell. Instead, they decided to reward their most loyal fans with better seats.

It means Rangers are unlikely to receive further briefs due to segregation issues, so there could be large empty areas inside the national stadium.

McInnes, though, wants the support to stop that from being an issue by selling out the allocation that club officials “fought hard” to receive.

He said: “The fans were excellent at Easter Road and played their part in getting us through the tie.

“We are now in a semi-final, just one step away from reaching another final and you can help make this another memorable occasion for everyone connected with the club.

“The crowd is so important to the players and can be the key difference in a result.

“The club fought hard to get the increased ticket allocation and it would be good to see that rewarded with a strong turnout from our supporters, giving the team their full backing.”