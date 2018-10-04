Derek McInnes has sympathy for Celtic after semi-final switch

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is delighted with the new Betfred Cup semi-final arrangements - but he can understand why Celtic are unhappy.

Derek McInnes will see his side face Rangers at Hampden. Picture: John Devlin

The Dons’ Hampden clash with Rangers has been moved from noon to 4.30pm on October 28 after Celtic’s encounter with Hearts was switched from an evening start at the same stadium to a lunchtime kick-off at BT Murrayfield.

Celtic claimed the SPFL should have conducted a draw to decide which tie moved to Edinburgh.

“I can kind of understand that to be honest,” McInnes said. “I don’t know how they come to the conclusions. We were all struggling to know why they came to the conclusion last week. We just got told where our game would be and that’s all my concern is.

“I would be happy playing in Glasgow or Edinburgh or wherever. Our concern is from a fans’ point of view and getting as many supporters there as we can.

“These things are always difficult to please everyone but I can maybe understand if they’re not happy.”